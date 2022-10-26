Sunderland have had some very memorable occasions in the famous red and white strip over the years and appear to be back on an upward trajectory as a North East club.

The Black Cats’ home strip has been combined with some interesting alternative choices in recent seasons in aiming to increase shirt sales with the club operating below the top-flight.

Here, we have put together a nine question quiz about Sunderland kits from over the years, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

9 quickfire questions about Sunderland kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 What colour is the club's away kit in 2022/23? Yellow Green Black Blue