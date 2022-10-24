Queens Park Rangers have donned a wide variety of kits during the course of their history.

Whereas the R’s have opted to stick with their blue and white home shirt for generations, they have managed to experiment with their away kits.

Mick Beale will be hoping that his side will be able to continue to deliver the goods in this season’s kits following what has been an incredibly promising start to the season.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you nine questions about QPR’s kits from over the years.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below!

9 quickfire questions about QPR kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 In what season did QPR wear this home kit? 2017/18 2014/16 2021/22 2009/10