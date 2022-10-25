Norwich City have gained a reputation as a yo-yo side which further proved to be true last season as they suffered relegation to the Championship.

Dean Smith is hoping he can take his side straight back to the top flight although his side currently sit just outside the play-off spots.

The Canaries are now without a win in five games but will no doubt be hoping they can find some form and return to the very top end of the table.

In the meantime, it’s time to see how much you know when it comes to Norwich’s kit trivia with this quickfire quiz.

9 quickfire questions about Norwich City kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 What colour is Norwich's home kit? Green and yellow Black and white Red Blue