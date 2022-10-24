Millwall have enjoyed a mixed start to life in the Championship this season as they look to build a promotion challenge.

Inconsistency and conceding too many goals thwarted Gary Rowett’s side early in the season but they have now seemingly found their groove.

The Lions are four unbeaten and have won their last three with marquee signing Zian Flemming also hitting form at the right time.

Whether they can sustain a promotion push is another question but for now, test your knowledge of Millwall by taking our latest quiz on their kits from over the years.

9 quickfire questions about Millwall kits from over the years - Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 How many different kit sponsors have Millwall had in the 21st century? 11 6 5 8