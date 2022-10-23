9 quickfire questions about Middlesbrough kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

Over the years, there have been plenty of kits worn by Middlesbrough.

While they have, when at home, almost exclusively been the famous red colour that is now always associated with the club, there have still been plenty of changes from time to time.

But just how much do you actually know about the kits that have been worn by those representing the club?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you nine questions about Middlesbrough’s kits from over the years. Can you get them all correct?

1 of 9 True or False: Middlesbrough began their first ever season playing in a White home kit? True False