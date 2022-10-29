Luton Town are very easy to spot with their unique home ground, eccentric manager and the bright home kit.

The Hatters will be eyeing taking all of that to the Premier League this season after investing more heavily than ever in the summer transfer window with a view to improve on last term’s sixth placed finish.

Here, we have put together a nine question quiz about Luton’s kits from over the years to test your knowledge, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

9 quickfire questions about Luton Town kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 Have they always played in orange at home? Yes No