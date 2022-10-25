Hull City have a pretty distinctive kit which stands out among others in English football.

Fans will love the black and amber colours that are synonymous with the club and there have been some memorable kits over the years.

But, how much do you know about Hull’s kits? Check out our quiz and see how you do as you test your knowledge on all sorts involving Hull’s strips from when they were founded up to the modern day. Good luck!

9 quickfire questions about Hull City kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 Who was the first kit manufacturer the club had? Europa Adidas Umbro Admiral