Over the years, there have been a wide range of shirts worn by Exeter City.

Some of those will likely be more fondly remembered than others among Grecians supporters, for what the club experienced when wearing those kits.

But just how much do you know about some of those that have been worn those playing for the club over the years?

Here, in order to find out, we’ve given you nine questions about Exeter City kits from throughout the club’s history, but how many can you get correct?

9 quickfire questions about Exeter City kits from over the years - Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 Exeter's first home kit was primarily white and what other colour? Blue Green Yellow Orange