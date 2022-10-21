It’s been a difficult start to the Championship season for Cardiff City.

The grand ambition of a promotion push is now looking like it may not be coming to fruition this year following a frustrating first few months.

Steve Morison has been replaced by Steve Morison as manager, albeit only on an interim basis, following poor results.

But for now, test your knowledge of the Bluebirds by taking our latest quiz on their kits from over the years?

9 quickfire questions about Cardiff City kits from over the years - Can you score full marks? 1 of 9 How many different brands have sponsored Cardiff City in the 21st Century? 5 7 9 11