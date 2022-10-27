Burnley have released a host of different kits during the course of their history.

Whereas the Championship outfit have maintained tradition by wearing claret and blue at home since the end of the Second World War, they have been very experimental when it comes to away shirts.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany will be hoping that his current group of players will be able to excel in this season’s kit offerings in the coming months.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you nine questions about Burnley kits from over the years.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below!

9 quickfire questions about Burnley FC kits from over the years - Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 In what season did Burnley wear this home kit? 2016/17 2017/18 2020/21 2018/19