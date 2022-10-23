9 quickfire questions about Birmingham City kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

An impressive performance was not enough to earn Birmingham City any points during this week’s latest round of Championship fixtures, at Blackburn Rovers.

Scott Hogan’s second strike rescued the deficit, but goals from Sam Gallagher and Adam Wharton still earned the hosts all three points at Ewood Park.

The result puts the Blues 14th in the table ahead of their clash with Championship leaders QPR at St Andrew’s on Friday night.

But until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quickfire quiz…

”9 1 of 9 Who is the current shirt sponsor for Birmingham City? BoyleSports F&C Investments 888 Sports Mark One