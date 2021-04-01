9 Preston North End signings that flopped – Do you agree?

Preston North End are no strangers to signing young, up and coming players, especially in recent years.

The likes of Ben Pearson, Tom Bayliss, Ryan Ledson have all arrived as young players with potential and have really stepped up their games at Deepdale, with the former joining AFC Bournemouth in January.

Naturally, when a football club makes a lot of signings over a certain period of time, not every one of those players will make an impact.

In fact, some will completely flatter to deceive, and despite signing two or three-year contracts upon their arrival, some will leave a year, or even months into their deal.

Here, we take a look at nine Preston North End signings that completely flopped.

