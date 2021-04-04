9 Portsmouth signings that flopped – Do you agree?

Portsmouth will be aiming for a top six finish this season.

The South Coast club are firmly in the mix to secure promotion to the Championship and will be hoping that they have the quality required to go all the way in the push to go up.

If they can pull it off it’ll be a huge achievement that will see them end their exile from the top two divisions; an even bigger achievement given the financial repercussions that the last 12 months has brought.

A large part of the club’s success has been the quality of their recruitment in recent years.

Signings have generally been good – something that hasn’t always been the case over recent years at Fratton Park.

With that in mind here are nine Portsmouth signings that flopped after arriving at the club.