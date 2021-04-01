9 Nottingham Forest signings that flopped – Do you agree?

Over the years, Nottingham Forest have been no strangers to bringing in players from all over the globe.

In the summer, 14 new players arrived as the club looked to cure their play-off hangover from last season, with players arriving from Cyprus, Portugal and Greece.

It took Chris Hughton a little while to get to grips with such a playing squad left at his disposal, but Forest have made improvements since his arrival in October.

Naturally, when you make so many signings each and every summer, some players are bound to be overlooked at some point. They will underperform and fail to make an impact during their often brief spells at the club.

Of course, some players like Brice Samba and Yuri Ribeiro have both made positive impacts over the last couple of years, but there are some who have just completely flattered to deceive.

Here, we take a look at nine Nottingham Forest signings who went on to become flops…