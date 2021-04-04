9 Norwich City signings that flopped – Do you agree?

Norwich City have made great strides this season in terms of returning to the Premier League for next year and they’ll be eager to finish the job between now and the end of this campaign.

Some great work from the recruitment team has once again paid off whilst some faces that were signed a few seasons ago have once again come to the fore.

Indeed, the Canaries are in rude health both on and off the pitch these days but, of course, as with every club, they have had a few signing shockers in the past too.

Whether circumstances have prevented success or just the player has ended up not being good enough, Norwich have their fair share of signings that did not work for them for one reason or another.

Let’s take a look at nine of those names now…