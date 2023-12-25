Highlights Norwich City made shrewd summer signings to enhance their chances of promotion.

Some players may leave in January if suitable offers come in, while others could earn contract extensions.

Player performances will determine who stays and who goes, including the decision to trigger extension options.

Norwich City conducted some shrewd summer transfer business, with plenty of capable players arriving at Carrow Road.

Not all of these players are in the early stages of their careers - but experience is also beneficial and the likes of Jack Stacey and Ashley Barnes should only help to enhance their cause.

And with their summer signings in mind, it looked as though they were going to be in contention to mount a promotion push.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

But they are currently outsiders to secure a top-six finish and whether they finish in the promotion mix or not may determine who stays and who goes.

We take a look at those who could sign a pre-contract agreement at an overseas club in January, with their deals expiring in 2024.

Jon McCracken

With Angus Gunn and George Long as alternative goalkeeping options, McCracken's time at Carrow Road could be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

He may depart permanently in January if a suitable offer comes in though - but a pre-contract deal can't be ruled out.

The keeper hasn't played enough to attract too much attention though.

Daniel Barden

Barden is another player who doesn't seem to be attracting a huge amount of attention at the moment.

As a fellow keeper, he may be seeking a move away along with McCracken, but the Canaries could trigger a 12-month extension option on his deal.

Danny Batth

Batth probably deserves to play more considering how much of an asset he was at Sunderland last season.

If he can play more and impress, it would be difficult to see him not being offered fresh terms.

Ben Gibson

If he does want to win a new contract, his foot injury won't have helped him to make his case.

However, he should be back fairly soon and that will allow him to either persuade the Canaries to offer him a new deal or enable him to put himself in the shop window.

Sam McCallum

McCallum put in an excellent performance against rivals Ipswich Town earlier this month and if he can continue to perform like that between now and the end of the season, you feel he will definitely secure a contract extension.

Staying fit could be key for him.

Dimitris Giannoulis

Playing regularly this term, he may have attracted interest from elsewhere ahead of a potential pre-contract agreement.

He also represents Greece, which has given him more chances to impress in recent years.

Przemyslaw Placheta

Going out on loan to Birmingham City last term, he has been included in David Wagner's plans this term.

But he may need to start more regularly to earn a contract extension, although the futures of other left-backs at the club may determine his own future.

Jacob Sorensen

His future could be taken out of his own hands by officials at Carrow Road.

This is because they have the option to extend his deal in Norfolk by a further 12 months.

Adam Forshaw

Only joining the club in the summer, Forshaw will surely be upset if he only stays at the club for one year.

His performances may dictate whether his 12-month extension option is triggered.