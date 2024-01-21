Highlights Coventry City have missed out on an ambitious move to sign Argentinian winger Benjamin Rollheiser.

The Sky Blues reportedly made a bid totalling £9 million for the 23-year-old.

Portuguese giants Benfica have beaten them to his signature, though, with the club able to pay more of a guaranteed fee, as per reports.

Coventry City continued their fine Championship form on Saturday afternoon with a 2-1 away win at Sheffield Wednesday.

A double from Ben Sheaf either side of half time was enough to render Josh Windass' 68th minute strike for the home side nothing more than a consolation.

The three points keep the Sky Blues in sixth spot and inside the play-off places.

Coventry City transfer latest

Of course, with the January transfer window upon us, Coventry City as a club are continuing to look to strengthen their playing squad this month.

In light of that, some big news regarding the Sky Blues has emerged on Sunday morning.

According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, Coventry City missed out on a stunning deal for Argentinian winger Benjamin Rollheiser this month.

Rollheiser's move from Estudiantes to Benfica was confirmed this weekend, but Nixon claims that before he joined the Portuguese side, Coventry made an ambitious bid to sign him.

Nixon claims that the Sky Blues made an offer worth £9 million for the player, with an initial £6.5 million, and a further £2.5 million in add-ons.

Benfica, though, beat the Sky Blues to a deal, it is reported, by coming up with more guaranteed cash for the player.

Who is Benjamin Rollheiser?

As touched upon above, Benjamin Rollheiser is an Argentinian right-winger.

Currently aged 23, Rollheiser's career began at River Plate, with the player going on to make 34 senior appearances for the club before departing in 2022.

That year, Rollheiser joined Estudiantes, where he has gone on to perform well in recent seasons.

In total, Rollheiser has 13 goals and eight assists for Estudiantes, with the majority of these coming last year.

For example, in 2023, Rollheiser scored 12 goals and registered eight assists for the Argentinian side.

Rollheiser has also been capped at under-21 level by Argentina.

Sunderland also failed to sign Rollheiser

Coventry City fans who feel this is a big deal to miss out on are potentially not the only Championship fans that could be feeling this way.

Indeed, back in the summer, Sunderland also reportedly missed out on a deal to bring Rollheiser to the Stadium of Light.

As per Nixon via Patreon, the Black Cats tried a loan to buy deal, but things did not work out due to third-party ownership issues.

Newcastle United are another English side to previously be credited with an interest in the player, too.