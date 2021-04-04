9 Middlesbrough signings that flopped – Do you agree?

Middlesbrough are gearing up for what could be a pivotal transfer window.

The Teessiders will be hoping that some strong new additions will be just what the doctor ordered as Neil Warnock’s side push to be considered as promotion frontrunners next season.

Of course signing big-name players isn’t a new thing at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough have spent vast sums over the years on some monumental signings such as Juninho, Fabrizio Ravenelli, Mark Viduka and more.

But for every legendary signing there’s at least one who failed to meet expectations.

With that in mind we’ve pulled together a list of nine signings who flopped after arriving at the Riverside Stadium.