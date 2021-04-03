9 Luton Town signings that flopped – Do you agree?

Luton Town have enjoyed a very solid campaign in the Championship and Nathan Jones’ side are set to enjoy a much more comfortable ending to the season than they endured last term.

The Hatters have managed to make a lot of progress throughout the campaign and they could be able to fight for a top-half finish in the Championship during their remaining matches. That would be an excellent achievement for the club, considering where they were when Jones returned to save them from relegation back to League One.

The summer transfer window will be a crucial one for the Hatters to keep building and looking to consolidate their position as a side capable of potentially pushing for the play-offs or top half. Luton have made some wise investments in the transfer market under Jones so far, but there have been a couple of poor additions made down the years that they need to avoid a repeat of.

With that in mind, we have put together a list of nine Luton signings that did not work out at all the way the Hatters would have liked.