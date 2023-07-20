As ever, Football Manager 24 will generate excitement and positivity among supporters all over.

It has long proved one of the most captivating and challenging, yet undeniably enlightening football games that the sport has to offer, as the realistic trials and tribulations imposed present players with a unique opportunity to experience what the world of football management is really like.

Upon beginning an FM 24 save, perhaps the biggest call of duty that awaits is finding young, upcoming talent to either slot straight into your squad or develop over time.

And naturally, the game's hottest prospects such as Endrick, Jude Bellingham, Ansu Fati and Jamal Musiala to name a few are all but unattainable for quite some time, unless you start off strong with a superclub- and even then, sealing their services may be tricky.

But that is not the route that you always have to go down.

Indeed, a gratifying and, crucially, cost-effective cornerstone of the game is the ability to unearth hidden gems, and while this facet is synonymous with scouting in Brazil, for example, and finding the next Selecao star to light up world football, there are other avenues to explore.

One of those just happens to be the third-tier of the English pyramid, where many promising young players with high potential and high resale value currently ply their trade ahead of the game's upcoming release, which, according to FourFourTwo, looks set to be in early November.

As such, here we will be taking a look at the nine League One wonderkids that you should be looking to snap up when you load up your first Football Manager save in a few month's time.

9 Ronnie Edwards

A popular choice on domestic-based saves this term, the Peterborough United bears all the requisite footballing characteristics of a modern-day central defender, meaning that his signature should be something of a no-brainer in the long-run.

On the most recent game, he is valued at £4M, and that will rise not only next year, will all rise not only next year but also across the progression of your save after enjoying yet another standout season at Peterborough, in which he played 40 times in League One.

With good base stats for composure, anticipation, passing and tackling that are expected to elevate somewhat come November, too, he represents a sure-fire option for, say, a Championship club with a fair transfer kitty or a Premier League side looking to build the foundations for the future.

If you are a virtual manager steeped within a more modern tactical philosophy of dominating possession and building from the back, then you should be looking no further than Edwards.

8 Eiran Cashin

Another young centre-back with high potential, Cashin is also coming off the back of a strong campaign in the third-tier with Derby County, having appeared 43 times as, ironically enough, Peterborough edged into the play-offs at the Rams' expense.

Akin to Edwards, the 21-year-old held a subject-to-change value of £4M, but any cash outlay for the defender could easily be flipped for a profit further down the line.

Aerially dominant with good metrics in that department along with aggression, bravery, work-rate and determination, Cashin presents a vastly opposing profile to Edwards- but, dependent on the way that you like to set up your team, it one that could well prove equally invaluable in virtual years to come.

7 Tyler Goodrham

In contrast to Edwards and Cashin, Goodrham will likely not start off as such an immediate option, though his potential further down the line is not to be ignored.

Currently, he scores fairly well in terms of flair, dribbling and pace in spite of the low rating that he starts off with, however, that should improve somewhat after his relative break-out season with Oxford United, in which he scored three times in the league amid a mere eight starts.

As he is far from a regular starter in Oxfordshire just yet, Goodrham should be fairly easy to attain next year and although it would be hard to see him elevating to the level of the aforementioned duo, he could well turn into a tricky and reliable Football League winger on your save if you choose to do a road to glory one within the lower divisions.

6 Miles Leaburn

That said, a player that could have an instant impact in the final third is striker Leaburn, who is primed for a significant upsurge this Autumn in the wake of his rise to prominence with Charlton Athletic last term, where, having started just 18 times, he made his name with a commendable return of 12 League One goals.

Still only 19, Leaburn is an archetypal target man that is sure to possess good statistics for strength, jumping reach and heading, while his finishing abilities in real life will likely translate into a serious goalscoring presence for your team, too.

If you deploy an emphasis on set plays and deliveries into the box from wide areas, then he may just be the man to lead the line.

5 Harrison Burrows

Posh's cycle of utilizing a young market pool to buy low and sell high in reality has been converted into the game, where the club behold an array of youthful talent just ready to be taken away by your very fingertips.

Burrows is another Peterborough player who, all things considered, is a great option if you are looking to begin a second-tier save, as although the baseline of his in-game data is unremarkable, promising numbers for crossing, technique, passing and natural fitness render him as an exciting full-or-wing-back that can get up and down your flank, particularly in a direct style of play.

Can you just imagine how effective his deliveries into Leaburn would be for your side?

4 Thelo Aasgard

The Norwegian winger has developed a fleeting knack for providing moments of brilliance for Wigan Athletic- albeit in fits and starts- and that is exactly the role he could play for your side to begin with while he develops further.

Capable of playing in centre midfield, attacking midfield and out wide on the game, Aasgard is yet another name that will most likely not start with too high a rating but has a certain skill-set that means he can blossom over time, with his agility, flair, technique and dribbling numerics all giving you something to work with.

It may require patience and perseverance for Aasgard to truly come good, though, for a low-ranked club with a tightened budget, he could end up being worth the wait.

3 Luca Connell

At 22, Connell is the oldest player on this list, but the potential he possesses means that a feature is warranted nonetheless.

The former-Bolton and Celtic prospect orchestrated a starring role from centre-midfield as Barnsley went all the way to last season's League One final at Wembley, with his all-action displays earning a wide range of plaudits.

And it is Connell's well-rounded weaponry that will make him such a sought-after proposition among players pursuing a Championship save, for example, when the new game is released.

With notable high-scoring attributes in stamina, technique and passing accompanied by a whole range of numbers that do not rank much lower- ones that will once again increase next year, too- Connell's profile will be perfect as a deep-lying midfielder, where he can help you dictate the tempo of games with his composure in possession while providing the legwork off the ball, too.

2 Kwame Poku

There are plenty of young, technically-gifted wide players in the third-tier for your first Football Manager 24 save, with Peterborough flyer Poku being yet another.

Like Connell, Poku will also be 22 when the game initiates, but his ceiling means that he has to be here too, and following a series of dazzling displays for Darren Ferguson's side, he should see a big boost to his attributes and potential before long.

Quick, skillful and creative with the ability to weigh in with both goals and assists, along with being able to play either out wide or in attacking midfield, should most certainly appear on your radar if you decide to go with a Championship save next term.

1 Sonny Cox

Rounding off this list a player who fulfils the terminology of being an unknown quantity than those before him, but that just adds to the excitement, right?

One of the biggest forms of satisfaction that the game has to offer is the feeling of seeing one of your players, initially recruited for a low price and at a low rating, blossom into a true star through years and years of your hard work, which Cox could well do.

Cox has potential in real life, and spent the first half of the season with boyhood club Exeter City, where he scored his first professional goal against Oxford back in October, before scoring five goals in 20 matches on loan with Bath City.

At 18, he is also the youngest on this list and his lack of experience within first-team football means that, sure enough, he is the biggest 'project' here too, and would probably be ideal for a lower league or even a true, authentic road to glory save with a non-league outfit, but he has plenty of time to grow and develop into a striking sensation.