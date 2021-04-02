9 Huddersfield Town signings that flopped – Do you agree?

Huddersfield Town have had real mixed success when it comes to transfers over the last couple of years.

There has been some undoubted success stories at the John Smith’s Stadium like Christopher Schindler, Aaron Mooy and many more, including current left-back, Harry Toffolo.

However, there have also been some woeful signings made along the way and, in a way, that’s contributed to the position that Huddersfield find themselves in currently.

Recruitment over the two years that Huddersfield spent in the Premier League was poor, as is reflected in their current standing and this following list of players.

We’ve opted to look for nine that have really flopped having arrived at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Unsurprisingly, we start things off with a signing made in the Premier League era…