Huddersfield Town News

9 Huddersfield Town signings that flopped – Do you agree?

8 mins ago

Huddersfield Town have had real mixed success when it comes to transfers over the last couple of years.

There has been some undoubted success stories at the John Smith’s Stadium like Christopher Schindler, Aaron Mooy and many more, including current left-back, Harry Toffolo.

However, there have also been some woeful signings made along the way and, in a way, that’s contributed to the position that Huddersfield find themselves in currently.

Recruitment over the two years that Huddersfield spent in the Premier League was poor, as is reflected in their current standing and this following list of players.

We’ve opted to look for nine that have really flopped having arrived at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Unsurprisingly, we start things off with a signing made in the Premier League era…


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

