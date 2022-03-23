9 goals, 1.6 key passes per game – Why Sheffield United spell can be perfect springboard for Morgan Gibbs-White’s career

There have been some outstanding individuals in the Championship this season, with Morgan Gibbs-White certainly up there as one of the best following his performances at Sheffield United.

Having shone for the England U17 side that won the World Cup in 2017, there has always been a lot of expectancy surrounding the attacking midfielder but Gibbs-White had failed to kick on in recent years.

A loan spell to Swansea was cut short through injury and Nuno Espirito Santo’s style didn’t always seem to suit the youngster.

Therefore, despite Bruno Lage arriving at Wolves, it was decided that Gibbs-White would have another temporary spell away, this time with the Blades.

And, with nine goal and seven assists in 27 games, it’s fair to say it’s working out very well for the Yorkshire side and the player.

Gibbs-White’s influence isn’t just restricted to his contribution in front of goal, which is fantastic, as he is averaging 58 touches a game and making 1.6 key passes in a match.

Essentially, he is key to everything Paul Heckingbottom’s side do in the final third, which is backed up by what you see each week as well.

Whilst the 22-year-old is clearly loving his time at Bramall Lane, evident by the fact he turned down a return to Wolves in January, you would expect the academy graduate wants to make his mark with Wanderers moving forward.

With Heckingbottom playing a similar formation to Lage, this loan spell could be really beneficial to Gibbs-White as he will be tactically ready to make the transition.

Naturally, the step up from the Championship to the Premier League has to be taken into consideration. Plus, there are a lot of quality options in the final third at Wolves, with Daniel Podence, Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-Chan sure to be some of the competition next season, among others.

However, Gibbs-White has certainly done enough to warrant a place in the squad and you get the feeling the Stafford lad will back himself to force his way into the XI.

We have seen many exciting attacking talents have real breakthrough years in the Championship over the years, including James Maddison and Jack Grealish.

Obviously, Gibbs-White has a lot of work to do before he gets to that level but his loan at Sheffield United could be the catalyst to really kickstart his career at Wolves as he looks to show his ability next season on the big stage.

