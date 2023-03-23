Derby County face a battle to finish in the play-off places this season, but they will feel promotion is still a real possibility.

Paul Warne has done very well since he was named as the Rams boss earlier in the campaign, and whether the side do go up or not, fans will feel they are heading in the right direction under the guidance of the former Rotherham boss.

It’s also worth noting that it’s been difficult for Warne to fully stamp his mark on the team due to arriving mid-season. So, the summer will give him an opportunity to reshape the squad, and he will be targeting a few new faces.

And, one man who should be on Derby’s radar is Niall Ennis.

The striker is currently with promotion rivals Plymouth, but his deal at Home Park expires in the summer. Of course, whether he stays with Argyle could depend on if they reach the Championship, but you would think the opportunity to join Derby will appeal, especially if the clubs are in the same division.

As well as that, even though the 23-year-old has featured in 32 games this season, he perhaps isn’t getting the minutes he wants, with many of those appearances coming from the bench.

Yet, Ennis has managed nine goals in that period, demonstrating that he does have plenty of quality, and those abilities are what Derby are lacking right now.

With James Collins and the classy David McGoldrick the main options up top, it’s fair to say Derby sometimes lack a natural number nine who can run in behind. However, that’s exactly what Ennis is about.

The former Wolves academy graduate is the sort of striker who will play on the last defender, he is direct in his play and willing to run in behind all the time. On paper, partnering him with McGoldrick in particular, would be a very exciting prospect and one that could get plenty of goals in the third tier especially.

Furthermore, Ennis fits the profile for what Derby will be targeting. He is a player who will be hungry and determined to prove himself, whilst a move to the East Midlands would be a great opportunity for the attacker.

Plus, on a free, he is someone that is a real bargain, and if he delivers on his potential, he is capable of being sold for a decent sum in the future.

It promises to be a very busy summer for Warne and Derby, and a lot of new signings could once again come through the door. And, should the Rams be able to convince Ennis to join on a free transfer, it could turn out to be a very shrewd addition.

