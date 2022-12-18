9-goal star leaves: 2 nightmare scenarios Millwall will want to avoid in the January transfer window

The midway point in the Sky Bet Championship season is being reached this December, and soon we’ll be looking at the home stretch and the movers and shakers in the division.

It’s been a hugely competitive, unpredictable season so far and a huge gaggle of clubs have a chance of winning promotion this season.

Indeed, a handful of points separates those in the play-offs from those in mid-table, and Millwall are right in the battle for the top six at the moment.

January could be really important for them, then, and here we’re looking at two nightmare scenarios that the Lions will want to avoid happening in the winter market…

Zian Flemming leaves

Zian Flemming is having a fabulous season, with him top scorer for the club so far in the league – as per Whoscored.

It would be a huge shame and a huge blow if someone swept him away in the January window, though you’d have to say not massively surprising given how he is performing at the moment.

He is a player of great talent and Millwall will feel as though they are able to keep him for at least the rest of this season, though they will know already that there are going to be clubs sitting up and taking note of what he is doing at the moment.

No incomings

Millwall do not have the deepest squad, nor do they have the deepest pockets in the division, but they surely need to try and add where they can in January.

They are once again in with a shout of finishing inside the play-off places as we get to the halfway stage but we’ve seen this before, and they tend to drop away when it really matters.

Surely they’ll think this is the year to really go for it, given how open the league looks at the moment, and a window with no additions would surely be looked on pretty negatively by fans.

