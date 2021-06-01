9 free-agents who Preston North End should have on their transfer radar and why

This summer could be one of the biggest in recent memory for Preston North End as they look to capitalise on a good run of form at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

After the 2019/20 season finished late due to COVID-19 delaying it, not much time was left to prepare for the restart in September, and North End only brought one player in before the transfer window closed – that being Emil Riis.

It was also the first summer two years where a key player hadn’t departed, with both Callum Robinson and Greg Cunningham being sold in 2019 and 2018, so it was relatively quiet at Deepdale.

2021 won’t be the same though – the five loanees that were signed in January have returned to their parents clubs and holes in the squad need to be filled, and you can imagine not much in the way of transfer fees will be spent.

North End love to hunt down a bargain, so let’s look at nine players from the free agency pool who could be of use to Frankie McAvoy.