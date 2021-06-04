9 free-agents who Nottingham Forest should have on their transfer radar and why

It promises to be a busy summer for Chris Hughton as he looks to revamp his Nottingham Forest squad in the transfer window.

The Reds finished 17th in the Championship this season, despite having ambitions of pushing for promotion at the start of the campaign.

Forest were one of the lowest scorers in the league, too. Only Derby County, who narrowly avoided relegation to League One, scored fewer goals than their bitter rivals.

Having found the net only 37 times in 46 games this term, Hughton will be keen to strengthen his attacking options in the transfer market.

With five loan players now back at their parent clubs and another seven set to be released, outgoings will also pave the way for incomings.

But in a summer where finances are likely to be tight, Forest may have to be in the market for a few bargains. Here, we take a look at nine free agents who Hughton should have on his transfer radar…