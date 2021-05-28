9 free-agents who Norwich City should have on their transfer radar and why

Norwich City will be looking to build on their promotion back to the Premier League after Daniel Farke’s men went straight back up at the first attempt as Sky Bet Championship winners.

The likes of Teemu Pukki, Emiliano Buendia, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons were once again standout performers at Carrow Road and the Canaries will be hoping that they can keep together the core of the squad heading into the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

The futures of Buendia and Aarons have been the subject of much speculation and as a result of this, the club could well lose both players for substantial fees during the summer window.

Getting a good price for both individuals will be of optimum importance to Farke and his staff as they look to bring in new reinforcements.

Here, we take a look at NINE free-agents who Norwich City should have on their transfer radar and why.