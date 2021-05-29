9 free agents who Huddersfield Town should have on their transfer radar and why

Huddersfield Town are looking to get their business done early this summer after a disappointing end to the 2020/21 under Carlos Corberan.

2021 was hard to watch from a Huddersfield perspective, with Corberan just about keeping the club’s heads above water and clear of any real relegation trouble.

In response to the disappointment of last season, Huddersfield have already captured three free agents.

Matty Pearson has been brought in from Luton Town, Jordan Rhodes has returned from Sheffield Wednesday and, most recently, they strengthened their goalkeeping department with the capture of Lee Nicholls.

There’s a wide expectancy that Huddersfield will motor on with other free agent signings now, with the view of then leaning on the loan market and eventually parting with money for players.

Here, we opt to check out some free agents that might well be of interest: