9 free-agents who Coventry City should have on their transfer radar and why

Coventry City are preparing for a second consecutive season in the Championship after producing some spirited performances to stay away from the relegation zone in the final weeks of the 2020/21 season.

The Sky Blues were promoted to the second tier as League One champions last year, and investments were made to make sure Mark Robins had a strengthened squad ahead of the campaign.

The likes of Gustavo Hamer and Tyler Walker arrived for transfer fees and made significant contributions to Coventry’s survival, and Callum O’Hare made his loan deal from Aston Villa permanent and also played an influential role.

Coventry finished in 16th position in the end but the foundations are there for the club to push on next season – a move back to the city and the Ricoh Arena will revitalise the fanbase but they will definitely need to make some more squad additions.

Let’s look at nine soon-to-be free agents who the Sky Blues should be targeting ahead of the new campaign.