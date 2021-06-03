9 free-agents who Bristol City should have on their transfer radar and why

This could be a pivotal transfer window for Bristol City with Nigel Pearson looking to kick-start the rebuilding process at Ashton Gate.

The departure of 11 senior players has left Pearson’s options significantly reduced in a number of positions as he looks to shape his squad and change the culture.

Some key player still remain at City but with the likes of Jamie Paterson, Famara Diedhiou, and Jack Hunt gone, it looks set to be a very different Robins quad next term.

Given the current financial situation, Pearson will likely have to be as shrewd as possible to ensure he can bring in the quality he needs and enough of it.

That means not just good value permanent deals and positive loan moves but also ensuring they act smartly in the free agent market.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted nine free agents who Bristol City should have on their transfer radar and why…