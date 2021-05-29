9 free-agents who Blackburn Rovers should have on their transfer radar and why

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to vastly improve their consistency heading into next season after the Lancashire outfit fell way short of expectations under Tony Mowbray in the season just gone.

Much of their inconsistent form could be attributed to injuries that were picked up throughout what was a gruelling and congested campaign.

Blackburn’s squad was shown to be thread bare at times and lacking any real depth, which led to several loanees being brought in to supplement the existing squad.

Adam Armstrong was once again the club’s standout performer alongside Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliot and Rovers will be seeking to hold onto him at all costs this summer, unless a substantial bid comes their way.

Ewood Park is likely to see many changes over the coming months, with players set to come and go as the club looks to get closer to the top six next season.

Here, we take a look at NINE free-agents who Blackburn Rovers should have on their transfer radar and why.