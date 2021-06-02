9 free-agents who Birmingham City should have on their transfer radar and why

There is a lot of optimism around Birmingham City right now after the brilliant job that Lee Bowyer did to keep the team in the Championship.

The former player inherited a team in a mess and relegation to League One seemed a real possibility, however Blues showed automatic promotion form after Bowyer’s appointment to confirm their safety with games to spare.

Now, the challenge for the boss is to build on that and to create a squad that’s capable of challenging further up the table.

But, the reality is that Bowyer won’t have significant funds to work on the squad, so he may have to be shrewd in trying to identify free agents who can make an impact.

Here we look at NINE players who are out of contract this summer that Blues should be considering…