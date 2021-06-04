9 free-agents West Brom should have on their transfer radar and why

West Brom are preparing for life back in the Championship and there are some big decisions facing whoever will be the new man in charge.

As is often the case with relegated clubs, Albion face a battle to keep hold of players who starred in the Premier League last season, with Sam Johnstone and Matheus Pereira the obvious two who could depart.

Even if they bring in decent funds, which should happen, the ownership situation at The Hawthorns means that the new boss is unlikely to be backed significantly in the market.

Therefore, the recruitment team will have to search for bargains and there are a lot of free agents that could appeal. Here we look at NINE players who are out of contract in the summer that the Baggies should consider…