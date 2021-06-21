Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Newsnow Gallery

9 free agents Swansea City should have on their transfer radar and why

Published

16 mins ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

08Swansea City will be a club on a mission next term.

The Swans reached the play-off semi-finals in 2020, before reaching the final this time around where they met Brentford but fell to a heartbreaking 2-0 defeat during the Wembley showpiece.

As a result Steve Cooper’s side will be determined to put things right next term.

While the temptation will surely be to go and splash the cash this summer, the reality is that the Welsh side will need to watch their pennies like every other club in the Championship.

With that in mind Cooper may be looking to scour the free agent market to pick up a bargain or two.

Here are nine out of contract stars who should be on their radar.


Related Topics:

North East-based EFL writer and aspiring author

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 9 free agents Swansea City should have on their transfer radar and why

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: