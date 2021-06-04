9 free-agents Sheffield Wednesday should have on their transfer radar and why

Just when it seemed as though Sheffield Wednesday were about to turn a corner following the release of many big earners from the club following their relegation to League One, a new bombshell has struck which could effect Darren Moore’s planning for next season.

The likes of Jordan Rhodes, Adam Reach, Keiren Westwood, Tom Lees and others have all departed the Owls with their contracts coming to an end, as Wednesday look to trim the wage bill as they get set to play in the third tier for the first time since 2012.

Monetary issues crept in though before the final day of the 2020/21 campaign and some players are now considering handing in their two-week notices to the club on the back of not being paid for several months, per the Sheffield Star.

It’s not what Moore wants to see especially when he needs to bolster the squad instead of losing his current contracted players – and when he does get the chance to strengthen it’s likely going to be free agents and loan players.

Let’s look at nine players who could arrive at Hillsborough this summer as part of a potential Moore revolution.