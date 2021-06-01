9 free-agents Sheffield United should have on their transfer radar and why

The 2021 summer transfer window looks set to be a crucial one for those associated with Sheffield United.

Having finished bottom of the Premier League table last season following a dismal campaign, the Blades may need to rebuild their squad ahead of their new campaign, in order to compete for promotion back to the top-flight of English football in 2021/22.

Of course, that is something that may see Sheffield United spend a fair amount of money, and recently appointed manager Slavisa Jokanovic may already have some targets in mind as he aims for more promotion success in the Championship.

However, it is also worth noting that there are a number of players out of contract at their respective clubs this summer, who could both be useful additions at Bramall Lane, and save Sheffield United some useful funds in the process.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at nine free agents and players who are out of contract this summer, who it may be worth the Blades considering a move for in the transfer market.