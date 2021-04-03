9 Charlton Athletic signings that flopped – Do you agree?

Charlton Athletic will be hoping to have a productive summer transfer window this year regardless of what division they are going to be in for 2021/22.

Thomas Sandgaard is now at the helm and it seems as though he is willing to dip into his wallet where he can and add to the squad, so time will tell as to who they end up targeting and signing.

The likes of Andrew Shinnie, Ryan Inniss, Ben Watson and Chris Gunter have all been brought in and played a part this year – with wages the main expense – and we may see this summer some bigger fees getting spent.

Addicks fans will hope, though, that the new arrivals prove more successful that the following nine players who, put simply, flopped during their time at The Valley.

Indeed, here we are taking a closer look at nine arrivals that really did struggle in SE7 – see if you agree with our following choices…