9 changes: An early look at how Sunderland’s XI could look next season as contract uncertainty looms

Sunderland are gearing up for a massive summer in the transfer market.

The Black Cats have just two matches left of the regular season to secure a spot in the League One play-offs – an objective that they have to complete if they’re to have any chance of securing promotion to the Championship next term.

Whether the club get promoted or not could have a huge impact on how the club tackle the summer window, not to mention the dilemma regarding player contracts.

Sunderland have a large number of first team players who are out of contract at the end of the season, including first team regulars such as Lee Burge, Luke O’Nien, Max Power, Josh Scowen, Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke.

With no contract extensions yet agreed it means that the club could be preparing for the worst-case scenario that these players move on.

If that was to happen, Lee Johnson would be left with a select few players from the current squad, while also looking to the transfer market for replacements.

A handful of players have already been linked with Sunderland, and if they join then they may make up a makeshift XI for Johnson as he tackles next term.

With that in mind we take a look at how the team could look next season if those targets are to join the Sunderland players with contracts who run beyond the summer, as per Transfermarkt.