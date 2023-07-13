Following the end of the FIFA era, many people are eagerly awaiting the release of EA Sports FC 24.

Although many will want to devote their time to other game modes, others will be keen to see how career mode has developed and will be desperate to get stuck into a save.

Starting at the top with Manchester City would be tempting for a number of players who want to splash the cash, others will be keen to start in League Two and take their club from the fourth tier to the heights of the Champions League and the Premier League title.

The promotion of Wrexham could make a fourth-tier career mode particularly appealing, but some may want to play with a team who are currently in the Championship considering how competitive it looks ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Regardless of the team they have started with, plenty of career mode players will be looking to fill their squads with youngsters who have high potential and we have selected nine second-tier players who should be in your thoughts during your first transfer window.

1 Alex Scott

Linked with a number of Premier League teams in real life, Scott is certainly someone that should be taken a closer look at.

Only those who are starting with a team in one of Europe's top leagues are likely to be able to afford him - and he's certainly a worthwhile addition for those who can sign him within their budget considering he's only 19 and already has plenty of Championship experience under his belt.

His contract doesn't expire for another couple of years so negotiations may be difficult, but your persistence and perseverance would be worth it.

He had a potential of 84 in FIFA 23, so he could be sold on for a handsome profit in the future.

2 Wilfried Gnonto

Willy Gnonto is spearheading the list of departures at Leeds United

The Italian, who has a rating of 74 in FIFA 23 and a potential of 86, is another player that only top-flight teams will probably be able to buy.

He deserves that rating too - because he recorded four goals and four assists in all competitions last season and adapted to the challenges of the English top tier very well.

You feel he will only get better with more experience under his belt - and he should be able to tear up the second tier if he remains at Elland Road.

Already rated a 74, it wouldn’t be a massive shock if his potential goes up, with his in-game pace likely to make him a particularly attractive option to players.

3 George Hall

He isn’t going to be a key player for most second-tier sides straight away but with a potential of 81 on FIFA career mode, he could be a shrewd addition for many of Birmingham City’s league rivals.

Jobe Bellingham moved from St Andrew’s to Sunderland in real life, so there are no reasons why similar couldn’t happen on EA Sports FC!

John Eustace may be extremely keen to keep him but he probably won’t be that highly rated when the game is first released and career mode players should be looking to capitalise on this.

He will either need plenty of game time at your club or will need to be sent out on loan to give him the best chance of reaching his potential rating. Putting him through his paces via training drills could also pay dividends.

4 Charlie Cresswell

His overall rating is 70, which could make him an affordable option if he retains a similar rating.

He may get a small increase following a reasonably successful loan at Millwall, but it would be difficult to see his rating rise too much.

His potential is 84 though and that’s why he’s a worthwhile signing for those who want a defender who could become a real monster in the future.

You would imagine players who are playing with clubs who are expected to be at the top end of the second tier like Middlesbrough will be keeping tabs on him - because he could grow so much during the first season and with that - become a Premier League-ready player by the start of the second season when they could be in the top flight.

5 Hayden Hackney

Speaking of Boro, their young midfielder Hackney established himself as an important first-teamer last term.

With this in mind, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s rated a 70 or higher, which could make him a suitable option for most second-tier teams and even be useful for those competing at the lower end of the top flight.

Recently signing a new contract at the Riverside to keep him at the club until 2027, that could make the 21-year-old expensive but he’s certainly someone who could be bought and then sold on for a profit in the future.

6 Jewison Bennette

Judging from his FIFA 23 stats, he looks set to be a very effective wing option for many players in EA Sports FC.

Not only are his dribbling skills good, but he has great acceleration and sprint speed stats too and that could make him extremely dangerous on either flank.

He may be able to cut in from the right, but he could be more effective on the left as a left-footer, with his pace making him a nightmare for right-backs to deal with if he hugs the touchline.

The Costa Rica international could potentially play up top too, but his shooting stats aren’t the best yet and this is why he should operate on the wing instead.

If he plays out wide, he can beat players with his speed and cut the ball across for the striker to do the rest. He’s certainly a worthwhile addition.

7 Adam Wharton

Considering the amount of speculation that has surrounded his future at Ewood Park this summer, it wouldn’t be a shock if his rating rises considerably.

After watching him against Burnley during the latter stages of last season, you could tell he’s a star in the making and he was arguably one of the best players on the pitch that night.

He was so influential in the middle of the park as a calm and composed figure and he could be just as influential on EA Sports FC if you recruit him and develop him into a world-class player.

8 Samuel Edozie

The Southampton man is another player who has all the attributes to be a very decent wide player.

The FIFA 23 stats that stand out are his acceleration, sprint speed, dribbling, ball control and crossing.

Although the latter two can definitely be improved, he has plenty of time to make those improvements.

His movement stats are particularly impressive and those could be utilised to ensure he gets the better of plenty of full-backs in the second tier.

Like some others in this list, he doesn’t have the best initial rating but he played 17 Premier League games last term and that could potentially boost the rating he gets in EA Sports FC 24.

9 Yaser Asprilla

He did make an impressive 37 league appearances for Watford last season - but many of these came from the bench and this is probably why we haven’t seen the very best of him yet.

But it only feels like a matter of time before he flourishes in the second tier regardless of who’s in charge at Vicarage Road and this is why career mode players should snap him up whilst his rating is low enough for him to be affordable.

Only 19 at this stage, it may take him a couple of seasons to become Premier League-ready and with this in mind, a team that’s competing at the top end of the second tier may be a good destination for him.

Coincidentally, the Hornets probably fit into that category so if you are managing Watford on career mode, he’s one to keep. If you are one of the Hertfordshire side’s league rivals, he’s one to have on your radar.