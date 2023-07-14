The 2023-24 Championship season is almost upon us, and that means in a few months time the release of the latest installment of the Football Manager series will come as well.

Football Manager 2024 is expected out around November time as per usual, and it will be the last of its kind according to Sports Interactive with a new gaming engine implemented from the 2025 version onwards.

As ever, there are going to be some top talents to sign from Championship outfits for bigger clubs when you start your new careers later on in the year, but which could go on to become superstars in the FM universe?

Let's take a look at NINE wonderkids that must be looked at from second tier outfits for your careers!

Alex Scott - Bristol City

It's not exactly a shock to see Scott being linked with multiple Premier League clubs this summer following his rapid rise through the ranks at Bristol City.

Plucked from non-league Guernsey, Scott has enjoyed three years at Ashton Gate but a move to a bigger club will be in his sights, and he will no doubt slot in to many teams in the Premier League and other top divisions in Europe - he will cost a pretty penny though to sign.

Adam Wharton - Blackburn Rovers

Another teenage midfielder who has been impressing in the Championship is Wharton, who is destined for bigger and better things than Blackburn Rovers.

Wharton has just 22 senior appearances to his name but he has a touch of class - one that is likely to see him in the Premier League sooner rather than later.

With a contract until 2027 though at Ewood Park, expect to pay big bucks for this talented teen.

Wilfried Gnonto - Leeds United

It's a mystery as to how Leeds were able to swipe Gnonto - a full Italy international at this point at the age of just 18 - away from FC Zurich last summer for just £4 million.

A versatile forward capable of playing out wide, through the middle and as a number 10, Gnonto may be inconsistent at his young age but he is explosive and has showed some incredible qualities at times.

It's only a matter of time before he heads back to a big league and he could be gotten on Football Manager for a significant eight-figure fee.

Chris Rigg - Sunderland

Despite making his breakthrough into Sunderland's first-team at the age of just 15 last season, Rigg's age meant that he wasn't allowed to be in Football Manager in the winter update.

However, he has now signed a two-year scholarship at the Black Cats, meaning he will be able to be picked up for a compensation fee should he not have a pre-agreed professional contract for when he turns 17.

Considering he played a part in the FA Cup multiple times for the Wearsiders last season, expect Rigg to have a very high ceiling in his Football Manager debut later this year.

Hayden Hackney - Middlesbrough

Few Middlesbrough fans would have expected Hackney to have the impact he did after coming back from a loan spell at Scunthorpe United, but he was a mainstay in Michael Carrick's midfield last season.

The 21-year-old has come on leaps and bounds in the past 12 months but after signing a new contract recently, he may not be available to purchase immediately when you start a save.

However, he's certainly one to potentially sign for a Premier League club halfway through the first season or even in the second season of your game as he will surely have very high potential.

Andrew Omobamidele - Norwich City

With Norwich in rebuild mode this summer, Omobamidele could be up for grabs along with his team-mate Max Aarons.

Big clubs across Europe have been linked with the young Republic of Ireland international centre-back, who enjoyed a fine 2022-23 season for the Canaries in his 35 appearances.

The 21-year-old has bags of potential so he could be a good signing to slot into a mid-table Premier League team, with the scope for him to become a top player at that very level.

George Hall - Birmingham City

With Jobe Bellingham sold to Sunderland, Hall is the remaining starlet at St Andrew's for Birmingham City to nurture.

The teenage midfielder is a regular for England at under-19 level and made his debut for the Blues in January 2022, a couple of months after he signed a professional contract amid strong interest from Premier League clubs.

That interest hasn't ever really fully gone away as John Eustace utilised Hall a lot last season, playing 30 games and towards the end of the campaign he was starting to feature from the start a lot more often.

With more game-time, Hall could be a top Championship player very quickly and that in turn should lead to a top flight move, so he will be a good one to pick up at the start of the game to nurture into a Premier League player.

Emre Tezgel - Stoke City

Prolific for England at under-17 level, it wouldn't be a shock to see Tezgel earn more opportunities under Alex Neil this coming season.

The 17-year-old was handed his debut in January 2022 for the Potters' senior side and has made six appearances so far for the first-team, with Neil handing him a few cameos last season.

Tezgel may have to wait a while longer to become more established, but he is already on a professional contract at the Bet365 Stadium and should be available for a seven-figure fee in FM24 - he could be one to develop into a top flight talent with the right management.

Yaser Asprilla - Watford

Watford fans by now are used to seeing South American youngsters passing through the club without playing due to work permit situations and other reasons, but Asprilla is one that has been quickly thrust into regular senior game-time.

The teenager is already a full international for Colombia and after arriving from Envigado in his native country, attacking midfielder Asprilla appeared 39 times for the Hornets in his debut year - albeit not very often from the start.

With Asprilla now adapted to life in England and Joao Pedro moved on to pastures new, he could now slot into the number 10 role - should Valerien Ismael choose to play with one - and become an even better player.

He's likely to be a good pickup though in Football Manager from the get-go though due to his incredibly high potential and the class he already clearly currently possesses.