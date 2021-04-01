9 Cardiff City signings that flopped – Do you agree?

Over the years, there have been plenty of players who have been signed by Cardiff City.

As you would expect to be the case with any club, some of those players have certainly had a bigger impact in the Welsh capital than others.

But while certain individuals ranging from Peter Whittingham to Sean Morrison, and many more, will always be remembered as inspired and lucrative signings that undoubtedly paid off for the Bluebirds, there are plenty of recruits for whom things most certainly did not work out during their time with the side from Wales.

Here, we’ve decided to take a look at nine of those players who quite simply flopped in emphatic style during their time with Cardiff, for one reason or another, and there are likely to be some individual who those of a Bluebirds persuasion may not – or would prefer not to – remember.

But how many of these do you actually recognise.