9 Bradford City signings that flopped – Do you agree?

Bradford City fans have seen a number of fantastic players pass through the doors at Valley Parade over the years.

That stretches back to their Premier League days, when the Bantams really gave something for supporters to get behind with two seasons in the top-flight.

Then there was 2012/13’s promotion-winning campaign and memorable journey to the League Cup final, where they were resoundingly beaten by Swansea City.

You could sit there all day and reminisce about your favourite Bradford player from over the years, but what about those that have passed through the club and not quite had the desired impact?

We take a look back on NINE players that have arrived at Valley Parade and flopped after sealing their transfer…