9 Bolton Wanderers signings that flopped – Do you agree?

Bolton Wanderers will be looking to put another three points on the board today as they take on Colchester United in Sky Bet League Two.

Ian Evatt’s side look a revitalised outfit and haven’t lost a single league game since the 23rd of January.

The Trotters have won 11 of their last 13 league games, and have subsequently motored up on the League Two table and put themselves in fourth position.

Evatt will be urging his side to keep this form up as they continue to breathe down the neck of the automatic promotion contenders.

Evatt’s signings have been hugely impressive this season. Eoin Doyle can’t stop scoring, and the likes of Kieran Lee and MJ Williams have also been inspired additions.

But going back a few years, can you remember any of these signings who turned out to be flops? Here, we take a look at nine of the worst to arrive at Bolton…