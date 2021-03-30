9 Barnsley signings that flopped at Oakwell – Do you agree?

To the surprise of a lot of people, Barnsley are flying high in the Championship this season, finding themselves in the play-off places with just a month of the season left to go.

This is pretty much the same team that avoided relegation back to League One last season by the skin of their teeth, staying up because of Wigan Athletic’s unfortunate demise as they plunged into administration.

But the departure of manager Gerhard Struber to New York Red Bulls has surprisingly revitalised the Tykes, as his replacement Valerien Ismael has taken them to a new level and pushed them into places fans wouldn’t have expected them to go.

You’ll rarely see Barnsley make a bad signing nowadays as well, with their recruitment model firmly focused on purchasing players aged 25 and under, with the likes of Michal Helik being a real success this season and the mid-season loan of Daryl Dike proving to be a master-stroke.

But let’s look at some signings that didn’t work out in the end for the Tykes – do you agree with them all?