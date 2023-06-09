Following promotion back to the EFL in 2022, Grimsby Town performed perhaps above expectations to finish in 11th position in League Two during the 2022-23 season.

The Mariners were successful under Paul Hurst and it included a fantastic run in the FA Cup which saw them reach the quarter-finals before being eliminated by Brighton & Hove Albion.

One of their stars of the season was Anthony Glennon, who had previously been on loan at Blundell Park earlier in his career but returned on a permanent basis last summer.

The left-back is now wanted elsewhere though thanks to his performances for Town, and according to Football Insider both Swansea City and Preston North End of the Championship are in the running to sign the 23-year-old this summer.

Who is Anthony Glennon?

Glennon spent 12 years in Liverpool's academy, having joined when he was just six years old, but when it came to being offered professional terms when he got to the end of his time with the under-18's, he missed out on a contract.

He was picked up very quickly though by Burnley to be a part of their under-23's squad and before he joined Grimsby for the first time in January 2020, he was named on the bench for a Premier League match against Manchester City.

Glennon played 12 times in League Two for Grimsby in his temporary stint with the club, scoring once before the season was curtailed due to COVID-19, and then a season and a half later he would head to the fourth tier again, this time with Barrow, where he played 15 times.

Out of contract last summer at Turf Moor, Glennon was not kept on by the Clarets and opted to sign for Grimsby on a two-year deal and he has been a regular feature for the Mariners in 2022-23.

In 39 appearances, Glennon scored three goals and notched nine assists in all competitions in performances that have attracted admirers from further up the footballing pyramid in the UK.

What is Anthony Glennon's situation at Grimsby Town?

Glennon penned a two-year deal at Blundell Park in 2022, meaning he's contracted to the club until the summer of 2024.

Anyone who wants the 23-year-old therefore will have to pay a fee for his services.

Would Anthony Glennon be a good signing for Preston North End or Swansea?

Having only played at League Two level before, it's difficult to say as to whether Glennon would make the step up to the Championship.

What is known though is that both clubs need to strenghten their left wing-back department this summer.

Preston North End have lost Alvaro Fernandez back to Manchester United and need competition for Robbie Brady at wing-back, whilst the Swans have lost one of the top left-backs in the whole Championship in Ryan Manning on a free transfer.

With 12 months left on his contract, Glennon would cost a fee but due to his age and clear ability to create goals for attackers, he could be worth the punt for either club.