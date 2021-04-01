AFC Bournemouth
9 AFC Bournemouth signings that flopped at Dean Court – Do you agree?
Bournemouth will be hoping that they’re shopping for life back in the Premier League when the summer transfer window opens.
Jonathan Woodgate’s side are three points back from the play-offs as things stand but they do have a game in hand over sixth-place Reading.
A strong run after the international break could help them cement their place in the top six, though the 16-point gap between them and second-place Watford means automatic promotion is likely off the cards.
Should the Cherries bounce straight back up to the Premier League, they’ll have a fair bit of money to spend as they prepare for life back in the top flight.
But they’ll need to be careful with their money as we’ve seen them make a few transfer market mistakes in the past.
Having spent a few years in the top division of English money, the Cherries weren’t afraid to splash the cash – not always to good effect.
With that in mind, we’ve outlined 9 Bournemouth signings that flopped…