9 aerial duels won: The Middlesbrough loanee that sent another message to Michael Carrick this weekend

Middlesbrough do not return to Championship action until Saturday when they host Luton Town at the Riverside but one of their players was still able to send a message to Michael Carrick this weekend.

Josh Coburn was sent on loan to Bristol Rovers before the 41-year-old was appointed as the Teessiders’ new head coach so he will only have been able to run the rule over the young striker from afar but what he will have seen in recent weeks must have impressed him.

The Memorial Stadium has proven a good place for North East clubs to send up-and-coming attackers in the past 12 months, with Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson thriving under Joey Barton last term, and Coburn is the latest player to benefit.

The 19-year-old now has five goals and one assist in 13 appearances for the Gas – adding a fifth to his tally in the 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Rovers have proven a tough nut for some of the division’s bigger sides to crack this term and thanks to Coburn’s vital contribution, Bolton joined a list that includes Peterborough United, Sheffield Wednesday, and Plymouth Argyle as those that have failed to beat them.

With the help of Wyscout, we took a look at the numbers of the performance that earned the teenager a place in the League One team of the week…

Bolton were in the ascendancy for much of Saturday’s game at the UniBol, which made Coburn’s clinical forward display all the more impressive.

Ian Evatt’s side had 54.8% possession and managed 19 shots to Rovers’ four but the Boro loanee made the most of his opportunity to earn a point – timing his run perfectly to convert Antony Evans’ cross and give the visitors a lead inside two minutes.

That was his only shot and one of just two touches in the opposition box all game but he made it count, which showed a ruthlessness that the strikers in Carrick’s squad have lacked for the most part this term.

He carried the ball well at times too, completing one of two attempted dribbles and making one progressive run, but it was the work he did out of possession that caught the eye as well.

Coburn was involved in a mammoth 23 aerial duels, winning nine of them, while he won two of his three defensive duels and one of his two loose ball duels as well as making one slide tackle, two interceptions, and four ball recoveries.

Those aren’t groundbreaking numbers and his goal was his most important contribution but they show the influence he can have in other areas as well.

The strikers Boro recruited in the summer have been disappointing so far and Coburn has certainly sent another message to Carrick after Saturday’s performance.

The Riverside outfit do have the option to recall him from his loan spell and may find it too hard to resist if he continues to impress.