Sheffield United

‘9/10 most games’, ‘First name on the team sheet’ – Many Sheffield United fans heap praise on one man after Barnsley win

2 hours ago

Sheffield United beat Yorkshire rivals Barnsley 3-2 away at Oakwell on Sunday with Ben Osborn and Lys Mousset grabbing the headlines. 

It was a game where both sides were struggling on the pitch and desperate for a result.

In the lead up to the game, Sheffield United had won just three of their previous six games, putting the pressure on Jokanovic to get a result.

It wasn’t looking good as both teams struggled to impose themselves in the first half. Mousset then sprung into life as he scored twice in two minutes before Ben Osborn looked to kill the game for the Blades in the 72nd minute.

However, a late fightback from Barnsley meant there was a nervy last ten for Jokanovic’s side.

Devante Cole pulled one back before Aaron Iseka scored Barnsley’s second. However, Sheffield United saw the game out to pick up a vital three points that sees them rise up to 14th.

With such an incisive and improved second half display, Mousset picked up the man of the match award however it was Ben Osborn who drew praise from supporters on Twitter, having also provided the assist for his side’s opening two goals.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Blades fans had to say about the 27-year-old’s latest performance.


