‘9/10 for Cash’ – Nottingham Forest’s defence rated so far this season

Nottingham Forest’s defensive performances have been key to the Reds’ push for promotion in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

The Reds have transformed into a solid, well-drilled unit under Sabri Lamouchi, with the Frenchman hoping to guide his side to promotion in what is his first season in English football.

Lamouchi has been a revelation since arriving at the City Ground in the summer, and with nine league games left to play this season, Forest sit fifth in the league standings, five points clear of seventh.

Their home form has been inconsistent at times, but on the road, Forest’s away form has kept them in contention of a top-six finish this term.

Lamouchi’s men have lost only three of their 19 away games this season, conceding only 19 times and only 38 goals throughout the Championship campaign.

The back-four of Matty Cash, Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo and Yuri Ribeiro has been solid for the large part, and here, we rate their season so far…

Matty Cash – 9/10

If you were to land on planet Earth today, you wouldn’t have known that Cash was an out-and-out winger up until the final week of pre-season if you watched him on a weekly basis.

The 22-year-old has come up leaps and bounds in his new position at right-back, after replacing Tendayi Darikwa who sustained a knee ligament injury in the latter stages of pre-season.

The homegrown star has scored three goals and chipped in with four assists this season, and his attacking side of the game has been very impressive which is to be expected from a natural wide-man.

But it’s Cash defensive side of the game that has really got people talking. He has real pace which means he is superb at one-on-one defending, and his tackling has really improved too.

You would expect there to be interest in Cash in the summer, and it wouldn’t be surprising at all.

Joe Worrall – 9/10

Since returning from his time on loan at Glasgow Rangers last term, Worrall has seemingly turned from a boy into a man.

The 23-year-old has produced a string of impressive performances for the Reds, making a total of 39 appearances across all competitions.

In the absence of Michael Dawson, Worrall has stepped up to become a mature leader in defence, and he’s always barking orders to his teammates.

Another homegrown player who has been rewarded with a new deal this term, there is bound to be top-flight interest in Worrall this summer.

Tobias Figueiredo – 7.5/10

Figueiredo came into the team when Dawson picked up an injury against Stoke in the latter stages of September, and the Portuguese defender has really hit the ground running under Lamouchi.

Amid strong competition from Chema – who departed the City Ground in January – the 26-year-old has forged a solid understanding alongside Worrall in the heart of defence.

You feel that his ball-playing abilities could improve, but he also puts his body on the line and wins his personal duels on a weekly basis.

Yuri Ribeiro – 8/10

Ribeiro has been a key player for Forest since joining from Benfica in the summer, and he has been one of Forest’s most underrated players this term.

Since breaking into the team ahead of Jack Robinson, who eventually left to join Sheffield United, the Portuguese full-back has been a key player in the way that Lamouchi likes his team to play.

Like Cash, Ribeiro always looks a threat on the overlap, getting to the byline with pace and whipping in some really teasing deliveries towards the dangerous Lewis Grabban.

He loves a battle, and that showed in the fiery 2-2 with West Bromwich Albion, and he would be a class act in the Premier League, you feel.