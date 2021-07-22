£8m Newcastle deal could have domino effect as Southampton eye EFL player

Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong is reportedly Ralph Hasenhuttl’s top target to bolster Southampton’s attack and the move could be funded by the potential sale of Mario Lemina to Newcastle United.

Armstrong scored 28 goals for Rovers last season and was named the PFA Championship Player of the Year for his contributions but has been linked away throughout the summer, with the Saints, Newcastle and West Ham among the sides touted with an interest.

The 24-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at Ewood Park and his current club are said to be holding out for £15 million, with Southampton now looking the most likely to get a deal done.

According to the Telegraph, Armstrong is Hasenhuttl’s top target as he looks to bolster his attack this summer.

It is understood that the sale of Lemina to Newcastle could help fund the move, with the Saints now thought to want £8 million for the midfielder.

The last two seasons has seen Armstrong step his game up a level – scoring 46 goals and adding 11 assists for a Blackburn side that has struggled to challenge near the top of the Championship.

The Verdict

It appears Newcastle’s interest in Lemina could help one of their former players secure his move to the Premier League.

Armstrong left the North East club to join Blackburn for a nominal fee in 2018 and in recent years has shown that he deserves a chance to prove himself in the top flight.

However, even if the Magpies do pay the £8 million Southampton want for Lemina, the South Coast club will still have to stump up a further £7 million to meet Rovers’ valuation.

That said, it would not be a surprise to see that asking price fall as the end of the window nears closer as the Ewood Park outfit risk losing their most valuable asset for nothing next summer.